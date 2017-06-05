Alxndr London Shares New Single ‘Circus Of Mermaids’

The lovely Alxndr London follows on from his critically-acclaimed debut EP “A Long Time Ago” with ‘Circus Of Mermaids’.

Alxndr emerged back onto the scene last month with the aptly-titled new release ‘April’ alongside a debut performance on the tastemaker COLORS BERLIN channel that’s already racked up over 150K views.

Alxndr's new gem is Circus of Mermaids', with exhilarating lyrical content and delivery over edgy electronica-tinged R&B - a balanced and invigorating soundscape that continues to cement Alxndr’s ability to blend unorthodox sounds and vibes into a wonderfully eccentric. Alxndr continues to establish himself as a visionary, truly original artist in the London landscape.

Hit play on ‘Circus Of Mermaids’ below:

Words: Kamilla Rose

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan