Angel Shares New Track 'Crud'
Angel is back with his latest track 'Crud'; contrary to the title, the track itself slick and mellow, with infectious production that will surely get your head bopping.
Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 17:14
The musician has been on a roll with his releases, including 'Hi Grade' and 'Tongue Song'.
Check out 'Crud' below:
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
