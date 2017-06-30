The Wrap-Up

Australian Rapper Miles Glyphers Unveils New single 'On Me'

Miles Glyphers is the 21-year-old rapper who’s getting Australian rap on the map!

Friday, June 30, 2017 - 15:46

Miles Glyphers is the 21-year-old rapper who’s getting Australian rap on the map! 

Since 2015, Miles Glyphers has had a monumental rise, with in excess of 160,000 Spotify streams and now he’s back with a new single called ‘On Me’. 

With slick production comes from collaborator Sound Of Fractures (Raye, Scott Quinn, Ritual), ‘On Me’ is inspired by his upbringing and real life experiences, the song explores Miles’ realisation that while people (and life itself) may try to bring you down, it’s on you to stand tall and prevail. This one’s set to get you in a positive mood. 

Hit play on ‘On Me’ now here

Words: Kamilla Rose

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

"F**k It!" Friday: Ariana Grande

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

13 Reasons Why Sónar Festival 2017 Was So Damn Hot

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler gives us a tour of Brooklyn&#039;s nursery

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals Some Fans Mistake Brooklyn For A Girl Because Of His Cute Long Hair - EXCLUSIVE

ASOS Models Are Showing Off Their Stretch Marks And It's Awesome

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have

Summer City Break Makeup Essentials

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

New Music Round-Up: JAY-Z, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars and more

Troian Bellisario Based Her Pretty Little Liars Accent On The Only Way Is Essex

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

What Actually Happens When You Try To Make Friends Online Using Bumble BFF

Courtney Act's Date Meets Shane For The First Time - So Did Sparks Still Fly?

Spider-Man Homecoming

10 Of The Best New Movies To See At The Cinema In Summer 2017

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Just Went Seriously Blonde And Obviously Looks Amazing

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Women Tell Us About Their First Gig One Month On From The Attack In Manchester

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Australian Rapper Miles Glyphers Unveils New single 'On Me'

Music

Maleek Berry Releases New Track ‘Been Calling’

Music

Warm Brew Release ‘Let's Get Paid’

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

Jorja Smith Shares Video For 'Teenage Fantasy'

Music

Jhené Aiko Unveils Visuals For 'While We're Young'

Music

Rap Rundown: Collaborations

Music

Timmy & Boibeige Join Forces For Vibey ‘Forever Travelling’ EP

Music

Ray BLK Unveils Hot New Single ‘Doing Me’

Music

DB SoundSystem Release Fire New Track ‘Bomboleo’

Music

Otzeki Are Back With 'True Love'

Music

Clement Marfo Unveils His Latest Track 'Let The Music Play'

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Marnie Simpson Says She Loves Casey Johnson As They Get Close In Cancun

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie