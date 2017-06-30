Australian Rapper Miles Glyphers Unveils New single 'On Me'
Miles Glyphers is the 21-year-old rapper who’s getting Australian rap on the map!
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 15:46
Since 2015, Miles Glyphers has had a monumental rise, with in excess of 160,000 Spotify streams and now he’s back with a new single called ‘On Me’.
With slick production comes from collaborator Sound Of Fractures (Raye, Scott Quinn, Ritual), ‘On Me’ is inspired by his upbringing and real life experiences, the song explores Miles’ realisation that while people (and life itself) may try to bring you down, it’s on you to stand tall and prevail. This one’s set to get you in a positive mood.
Hit play on ‘On Me’ now here.
Words: Kamilla Rose
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
