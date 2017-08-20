BBK Win The AIM Innovator Award For 2017

Ahead of the award ceremony on September 5th, it’s been announced that BBK has won The AIM Innovator award for 2017, which celebrates their innovation and fiercely independent approach to music.

The accolade has previously been bestowed upon the likes of Stormzy and Ninja Tune and it feels like a natural progression for BBK to continue to increase their reign of popularity over the current Grime scene surge. VICE's Head of Music Alex Hoffman was on the judging panel and said:

"What BBK have built entirely on their own will probably never be replicated in UK music. Like so many young people trying to somehow make a viable career out of music, when the members of BBK came together, the completely independent route was the only one on the table. Then the offers came flooding in, but none of them saw a reason to change the set-up. They simply saw what they'd achieved on their own terms up to that point and had the confidence to keep building their empire independently. Their influence on the next generation of UK artists goes so much further than their musical output and goes so much further than grime."

After completing a summer scheduled that’s been packed with International festivals, the collective, which includes Skepta, JME, Wiley, Frisco, and Maximum amongst others are gearing up to takeover London’s O2 Area on Sunday 27th August.

Words: Sophie O'Kelly