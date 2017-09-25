Becky Hill Unveils Acoustic Rendition Of ‘Unpredictable’

One of the UK’s most gifted voices, Becky Hill returns yet again, this time – unveiling her breathtaking acoustic rendition of current release ‘Unpredictable’.

Providing a fresh take on the track, the acoustic shows a brand new side to the record and has Becky Hill proving exactly why she is worthy of the acclaim and attention she is currently being afforded. From her incredible songwriting ability to her spellbinding vocals, Becky Hill really can do no wrong.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan