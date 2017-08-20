Bibi Bourelly Returns With Fresh Project ‘BOY (IN STUDIO)’

Following the release of her two part EP ‘Free The Real’ last year, Bibi Bourelly returns with her new project ‘BOY (IN STUDIO)’ and its lead single ‘Sunshine’.

Recorded live in the studio and featuring anecdotes on each track, the project is simply flawless. From Bibi’s powerful and unparalleled vocal prowess to the emotion in each track, ‘BOY (IN STUDIO)’ is a prime example of exactly why Bibi Bourelly is one of the world’s most intriguing and exciting rising stars.

Check the project out in its entirety below;

“Sunshine”, “Poet”, “Flowers”, “Untitled”

Words: Anil Rana