Big Sean, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Join Forces For ‘Pull Up N Wreck’

Big Sean returns with a boom on the 21 Savage assisted single 'Pull Up N Wreck' once again demonstrating the undeniable chemistry between Sean and Metro Boomin.

After seeing Sean and Metro join forces on the platinum single 'Bounce Back' it’s no surprise that they’re back with yet another banger. This fast-paced track sees Big Sean flexing his ability to switch flows and drop quotable bars while also delivering a massive hook that’s almost impossible to not rap along with. Metro provides a fittingly aggressive instrumental, jam-packed with rumbling 808’s and piercing snares, while 21 Savage comes through once again with an almost mesmerizing verse.

Taking no disrespect and asserting his dominance in the rap game, it sounds like Sean is seeing off the year on a successful note.

Words: Richard Pope

Online Edit: Zardine Collins