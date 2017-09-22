‘Big Shaq’ Is Set To Blow With Debut Track ‘Mans Not Hot’
“The ting goes…”
Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:07
UK Comedian Michael Dapaah has recently attracted a huge amount of attention following his Fire In the Booth, during which his persona ‘Roadman Shaq’ laid down those infamous “The ting goes…” lyrics.
Following attention from the likes of Amber Rose and an appearance at Suspect OTB’s London Show (not to mention the countless Memes littered across social media), Big Shaq is back with the follow-up full-track ‘Mans Not Hot’ premiered yesterday on Charlie Sloth’s 1Xtra show.
Find the track on Apple Music.
Words: Zardine Collins
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
Latest News
11 Things You Didn't Know About Ludacris
Fear Factor On MTV: Check Out These Scary Sneak Peek Pics From The Premiere Episode Of The Brand New Series
Foo Fighters Score Their Fourth UK No.1 Album With 'Concrete and Gold'
Fergie Unleashes Incredible Visual Album: Double Dutchess
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way
Fans Have Started A Petition To Make Wonder Woman Bisexual In Upcoming Sequel
The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One
9 Celebrity Couple Who Got Divorced For The Most Shocking Reasons
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie
Skinnydip Have Collaborated With Starbucks For The PSL Accessories Of Your Dreams
The Must Do 2017 Ibiza Closing Parties
Did Riverdale Just Accidentally Expose Whether Fred Andrews Survived That Gunshot?
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died
Uber Stripped Of It's License To Operate In London
New Music Round-Up: Fergie, Miley Cyrus, Kesha and More...
Fans Think This Major Love Island Couple Have Split And Here's The Evidence
Miley Cyrus's New Song Sorta Explains Why She Split From Liam Hemsworth
13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap
Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Spotted Kissing As They Confirm Romance
Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
‘Big Shaq’ Is Set To Blow With Debut Track ‘Mans Not Hot’
Music
Kyla Teams Up With Popcaan For 'You Ain't Mine'
Music
Jelani Blackman Is back With His Follow Up EP ‘5-8’
Music
Joe Grind Shares New Track 'My Time'
Music
Snoh Aalegra Unveils 'Fool For You'
Music
Jessie Reyez Returns With Visual For Latest Single ‘Great One’
Music
ADP Unveils Jeremih And Ebenezer Assisted Debut Single ‘Good For Me’
Music
A First Look At Iykz's Brand New Single 'Beano'
Music
MoStack And Not3s Join Forces For A 'Celebration'
Music
Angel Shares New Track 'Crud'
Music
Purple Peanuts Link Up With Rama Duke For 2017 Rendition of ‘My Boo’
Music
DB Bantino Unleashes Summertime Visual For ‘Low’
Trending Articles
Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad
Jemma Lucy Pictured With Fluid Leaking From Her Bum After Second Brazilian Butt Lift
Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit
Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance
Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son
Celebrity