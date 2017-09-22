The Wrap-Up

‘Big Shaq’ Is Set To Blow With Debut Track ‘Mans Not Hot’

“The ting goes…”

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:07

UK Comedian Michael Dapaah has recently attracted a huge amount of attention following his Fire In the Booth, during which his persona ‘Roadman Shaq’ laid down those infamous “The ting goes…” lyrics.

Following attention from the likes of Amber Rose and an appearance at Suspect OTB’s London Show (not to mention the countless Memes littered across social media), Big Shaq is back with the follow-up full-track ‘Mans Not Hot’ premiered yesterday on Charlie Sloth’s 1Xtra show.  

Find the track on Apple Music.

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

