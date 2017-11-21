The Wrap-Up

Big Shaq, Yxng Bane And MoStack Set To Perform At We Are FSTVL

We Are FSTVL have recently announced the second wave of artists due to perform...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 15:48

 

We Are FSTVL has recently announced the second wave of artists due to perform at the festival in May 2018 and it is clear why this festival has been hailed as the UK’s best!

Since its first year, back in 2013, We Are FSTVL has been consistent year-on-year in delivering a world-class music experience, and 2018 will be no different. Featuring a whole host of urban artists such as MoStack, Yxng Bane, Lethal B, Rude Kid and comedian Michael Dapaah AKA ‘Big Shaq’ We Are FSTVL continues to showcase an eclectic blend of genres and it sure to kick-start the festival season.

Set in a WW1 airfield, with meticulous attention paid to the production features and an all-star heavyweight line-up including Eric Prydz and Carl Cox We Are FSTVL 2018 is sure to be like no other.

 

We Are FSTVL takes place between 25th - 27th May 2018 - see the full line-up here.

Get your tickets now!

 

Online Edit: Zardine Collins

 

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Big Shaq, Yxng Bane And MoStack Set To Perform At We Are FSTVL

Music

Ye Ali Unveils Smooth New Track ‘All The Time’

Music

Zernell Fontaine And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Tropicana’

Music

ThatsHymn Releases Dual Single ‘Further’ and ‘Closer’

Music

Zuma. And Axel Mansoor Join Forces On ‘Heaven’

Music

Rap Rundown: #LondonIsOpen

Music

The UK Music Scene Celebrates As Controversial Form 696 Is Scrapped

Music

Sonel Skeete Remixes PnkForest’s ‘Stay Close’

Music

Abi Ocia Releases Breathtaking New Track ‘Expo’

Music

ICYMI: Skrapz Reveals Visuals For 'High Spec' With Chip

Music

Big Sean, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Join Forces For ‘Pull Up N Wreck’

Music

5am Drops Visuals For ‘Only One’

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time