Big Shaq, Yxng Bane And MoStack Set To Perform At We Are FSTVL

We Are FSTVL has recently announced the second wave of artists due to perform at the festival in May 2018 and it is clear why this festival has been hailed as the UK’s best!

Since its first year, back in 2013, We Are FSTVL has been consistent year-on-year in delivering a world-class music experience, and 2018 will be no different. Featuring a whole host of urban artists such as MoStack, Yxng Bane, Lethal B, Rude Kid and comedian Michael Dapaah AKA ‘Big Shaq’ We Are FSTVL continues to showcase an eclectic blend of genres and it sure to kick-start the festival season.

Set in a WW1 airfield, with meticulous attention paid to the production features and an all-star heavyweight line-up including Eric Prydz and Carl Cox We Are FSTVL 2018 is sure to be like no other.

We Are FSTVL takes place between 25th - 27th May 2018 - see the full line-up here.

Online Edit: Zardine Collins