The Wrap-Up

Blaise Pascal Drops Visuals For 'Dead Man's Shoes'

Blaise Pascal has revealed visuals for his single 'Dead Man's Shoes' with SK and Big Rebz, taken from the self-titled EP which was released back in February.

Monday, July 24, 2017 - 17:30

Blaise Pascal has revealed visuals for his single 'Dead Man's Shoes' with SK and Big Rebz, taken from the self-titled EP which was released back in February.

Pascal draws inspiration current social and political issues, which is heavily reflected in the visuals, based around police brutality in the US.

Speaking on this, Pascal says "I felt compelled to bring more awareness to such a horrific event. Fear can be so destructive".

Check out the video below:

Blaise Pascal - Dead Man's Shoes ft. SK, Big Rebz

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

