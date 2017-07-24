Blaise Pascal Drops Visuals For 'Dead Man's Shoes'
Blaise Pascal has revealed visuals for his single 'Dead Man's Shoes' with SK and Big Rebz, taken from the self-titled EP which was released back in February.
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 17:30
Pascal draws inspiration current social and political issues, which is heavily reflected in the visuals, based around police brutality in the US.
Speaking on this, Pascal says "I felt compelled to bring more awareness to such a horrific event. Fear can be so destructive".
Check out the video below:
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
