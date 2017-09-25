Bree Runway Releases Killer New Video ‘What Do I Tell My Friends?’
Monday, September 25, 2017 - 13:31
There’s no missing Bree Runway…
Following last year’s ‘Butterfly’, the East London native returns with her new single ‘What Do I Tell My Friends?’ along with the housing visual.
A progressive fusion of pop, R&B and electronic, Bree Runway really is in top form with her first official release. Featuring some standout vocals, infectious melodies along with some incredible production, ‘WDITMF’ is certainly a track you won’t be forgetting anytime soon.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
