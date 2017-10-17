Chris Brown Announces Details For Double Album 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'

Chris Brown is due to release his upcoming double album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' on October 31st, which follows up from his 2015 project 'Royalty'.

This will be his eighth studio album, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled and definitely give it a listen.

'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' includes 45 tracks (yes, you read that correctly), and includes features from the likes of Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, R Kelly, Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane and many more!

See tracklist below:

1. Lost & Found

2. Privacy

3. Juicy Booty ft. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly

4. Questions

5. Heartbreak on a Full Moon

6. Roses

7. Confidence

8. Rock Your Body

9. Tempo

10. Handle It” ft. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty

11. Sip

12. Everybody Knows

13. To My Bed

14. Hope You Do

15. This Ain’t

16. Pull Up

17. Party ft. Usher and Gucci Mane

18. Sensei feat. A1

19. Summer Breeze

20. No Exit

21. Pills & Automobiles ft. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kodak Black

22. Hurt the Same

23. I Love Her

24. You Like

25. Nowhere

26. Other Ni**as

27. Tough Love

28. Paradise

29. Covered in You

30. Even

31. High End ft. Future and Young Thug

32. On Me

33. Tell Me What to Do

34. Frustrated

35. Enemy

36. If You’re Down

37. Bite My Tongue

38. Run Away

39. This Way

40. Yellow Tape

41. Reddi Whip

42. Hangover

43. Emotion

44. Only 4 Me” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds

45. Grass Ain’t Greener

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan