Chris Brown Announces Details For Double Album 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'
Chris Brown is due to release his upcoming double album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' on October 31st, which follows up from his 2015 project 'Royalty'.
This will be his eighth studio album, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled and definitely give it a listen.
'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' includes 45 tracks (yes, you read that correctly), and includes features from the likes of Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, R Kelly, Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane and many more!
See tracklist below:
1. Lost & Found
2. Privacy
3. Juicy Booty ft. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly
4. Questions
5. Heartbreak on a Full Moon
6. Roses
7. Confidence
8. Rock Your Body
9. Tempo
10. Handle It” ft. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty
11. Sip
12. Everybody Knows
13. To My Bed
14. Hope You Do
15. This Ain’t
16. Pull Up
17. Party ft. Usher and Gucci Mane
18. Sensei feat. A1
19. Summer Breeze
20. No Exit
21. Pills & Automobiles ft. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kodak Black
22. Hurt the Same
23. I Love Her
24. You Like
25. Nowhere
26. Other Ni**as
27. Tough Love
28. Paradise
29. Covered in You
30. Even
31. High End ft. Future and Young Thug
32. On Me
33. Tell Me What to Do
34. Frustrated
35. Enemy
36. If You’re Down
37. Bite My Tongue
38. Run Away
39. This Way
40. Yellow Tape
41. Reddi Whip
42. Hangover
43. Emotion
44. Only 4 Me” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds
45. Grass Ain’t Greener
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan