The Wrap-Up

Chris Brown Announces Details For Double Album 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'

Chris Brown is due to release his upcoming double album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' on October 31st, which follows up from his 2015 project 'Royalty'.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 16:36

Chris Brown is due to release his upcoming double album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' on October 31st, which follows up from his 2015 project 'Royalty'.

This will be his eighth studio album, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled and definitely give it a listen.

'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' includes 45 tracks (yes, you read that correctly), and includes features from the likes of Jhené AikoTy Dolla $ignR KellyYoung ThugFutureGucci Mane and many more! 

See tracklist below:

1. Lost & Found
2. Privacy
3. Juicy Booty ft. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly
4. Questions
5. Heartbreak on a Full Moon
6. Roses
7. Confidence
8. Rock Your Body
9. Tempo
10. Handle It” ft. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty
11. Sip
12. Everybody Knows
13. To My Bed
14. Hope You Do
15. This Ain’t
16. Pull Up
17. Party ft. Usher and Gucci Mane
18. Sensei feat. A1
19. Summer Breeze
20. No Exit
21. Pills & Automobiles ft. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kodak Black
22. Hurt the Same
23. I Love Her
24. You Like
25. Nowhere
26. Other Ni**as
27. Tough Love
28. Paradise
29. Covered in You
30. Even
31. High End ft. Future and Young Thug
32. On Me
33. Tell Me What to Do
34. Frustrated
35. Enemy
36. If You’re Down
37. Bite My Tongue
38. Run Away
39. This Way
40. Yellow Tape
41. Reddi Whip
42. Hangover
43. Emotion
44. Only 4 Me” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds
45. Grass Ain’t Greener

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Reckons Aaron Chalmers Is Marnie Simpson's Rebound Boyfriend: 'He's Her Comfort Blanket' - EXCLUSIVE

Stormzy, J-Hus, Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and More Lead MOBO Nominations

13 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Engagements Ever

The First Advert To Feature Red Period Blood Has Finally Arrived

Wretch 32

Wretch 32 Takes XOYO By Storm With His First Performance Of New Album FR32!

Little Mix

Little Mix Unveil Incredible Glory Days: The Platinum Edition Track-Listing

Did Kylie Jenner Just Reveal The First Look At Her Baby Bump?

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Shares Stunning Photos from Her 'Anywhere' Music Video Shoot

The New Mutants

The First Trailer For X-Men's The New Mutants Will Scare The Sh*t Out Of You

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Teases "Super Super Iconic" Album in New Interview

The 'First Of All' Meme Is Gaining Traction Online And Honestly, We're Here For It

bear_catch_up_nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Stephen Bear Reckons Sam Callahan's Reaction To His Skype Sex Tattoo Was ‘Priceless’ - EXCLUSIVE

11 Co-star Couples Who Fell In Love Then Awkwardly Split Up On Set

Jessie Ware Reunites With Ed Sheeran On Gorgeous New Song 'Sam'

Clean Bandit Announce Brand New Single with Julia Michaels

Sia

Sia Announces 'Everyday Is Christmas' Album

Niall Horan Fans Can't Cope As His 'Flicker' Album Cover Looks Like It Says 'F****R'

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Is 'The Reason She Has Trust Issues' As Their Therapy Session Goes Radge

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Ferne McCann Gets Remarkably Candid About Giving Birth Without Ex-Partner Arthur Collins

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Chris Brown Announces Details For Double Album 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'

Music

D'Angelo Is Set To Perform One Off Concert In London With All Star Band

Music

Mahalia And Buddy Join Forces For Fire New Single ‘Hold On’

Music

Hussain Manawer Performs ‘Sajid’s Smile’ Live At One Young World

Music

Poppy Ajudha Releases Stunning Visual For New Track ‘Spilling Into You’

Music

Da Beatfreakz Drop Infectious New Single Featuring C Biz, Young T and Bugsey

Music

Rukhsana Merrise Releases New Track Featuring Ghetts

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

JAYLIEN Releases Hazy Visuals For ‘Lucky Guy’

Music

J. Cole’s Dreamville Announce London Takeover

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

Kamille Drops Visuals For 'Body'

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight About Casey Johnson Being On Dating App

Celebrity

11 Co-star Couples Who Fell In Love Then Awkwardly Split Up On Set

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Is 'The Reason She Has Trust Issues' As Their Therapy Session Goes Radge

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed