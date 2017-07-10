Chronixx Shares Video For Incredible New Single ‘Likes’

Jamaica native Chronixx has been building steadily over the last two years, from his debut mixtape release to his affiliations with the likes of Major Lazer, he sure is a name to remember.

Returning with the visual for his latest single ‘Likes’, Chronixx showcases further why he is one of the most exciting new artists the Caribbean has to offer and continues his unstoppable rise towards international superstardom.

Chronixx’s album ‘Chronology’ is available now on all major streaming and digital platforms.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan