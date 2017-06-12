Clement Marfo Unveils His Latest Track 'Let The Music Play'
'Let The Music Play' is Clement Marfo's brand new release, following up from his previous track 'Breath of Fresh Air' which was featured on various sporting platforms.
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 11:04
Clement Marfo's brand new release, following up from his previous track 'Breath of Fresh Air' which was featured on various sporting platforms.'Let The Music Play' is
The South London musician describes the track as one of his "most treasured gems" and "a bitter sweet symphony". The track was written whilst Marfo was grieving for a close friend; he then decided to turn to music to express what he was going through.
Make sure you keep an eye out for the upcoming EP which is set to be released on July 7th, also titled 'Let The Music Play'.
Check out the track below:
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
Latest News
Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'
Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted
Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything
Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years
Love Island 2017: Two New Girls Enter, Camilla Gets A Snog And Amber Causes Some MAJOR Beef
Colton Haynes Shares Super Cute Prom Story And Gives Advice On Coming Out
Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills
Xbox One X Unveiled: New Console Is ‘Most Powerful Ever Made’ And You’re Going To Want One
Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror
The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift
Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa
Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl
Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography
Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?
This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…
Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice
Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?
Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Otzeki Are Back With 'True Love'
Music
Clement Marfo Unveils His Latest Track 'Let The Music Play'
Music
Geo Releases Brand New Track ‘Breathe Slow’
Music
Mr Eazi Teams Up With Tekno For New Video ‘Short Skirt’
Music
Jelani Blackman Releases New Single ‘Not You’
Music
Rap Rundown: A New Path
Music
Alxndr London Shares New Single ‘Circus Of Mermaids’
Music
Kadiata Shares EP ‘Don’t Tell Me Plz’
Music
Frank Gamble Join Forces With Abra Cadabra For ‘J’Adore’
Music
Johnny Phrank Releases Brand New Single ‘Stunt’
Music
FTSE Shares 'Work U Out' With Shola Ama And Donae'O
Music
Grime Aid Returns on June 15th In Response To The Somalian Crisis
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
TV Shows
Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14
Celebrity
Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show
TV Shows
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy
Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?
Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted
Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills
Celebrity
Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?
Celebrity