Clement Marfo Unveils His Latest Track 'Let The Music Play'

'Let The Music Play' is Clement Marfo 's brand new release, following up from his previous track 'Breath of Fresh Air' which was featured on various sporting platforms.

The South London musician describes the track as one of his "most treasured gems" and "a bitter sweet symphony". The track was written whilst Marfo was grieving for a close friend; he then decided to turn to music to express what he was going through.

Make sure you keep an eye out for the upcoming EP which is set to be released on July 7th, also titled 'Let The Music Play'.

Check out the track below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan