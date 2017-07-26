Conducta And Alyss Unite For UKG Banger ‘Come & Go’

UKG’s very own crown prince, Conducta returns to the limelight with his first official single of 2017, ‘Come & Go’.

Teaming up with Alyss on vocals, ‘Come & Go’ is an emotion-led track written in the wake of Donald Trump’s election, and speaks volumes of talent for both Conducta and Alyss who are both currently being afforded the attention deserved only the industry’s elite.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan