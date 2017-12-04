Crazy Cousinz Drop Vibrant Visuals For Star Studded 'No Way'

Crazy Cousinz first gained attention in 2007 during the rise of UK Funky House, producing anthems such as 'Bongo Jam' and 'Do You Mind' and have since been widely regarded as pioneers of this genre.



The Cousinz recently returned with afrobeat-inspired 'No Way' featuring a triple-threat of artists: Yxng Bane, Mr Eazi and Lily McKenzie and have just dropped these vibrant visuals to go with:







Online Edit: Zardine Collins

