Da Beatfreakz Drop Infectious New Single Featuring C Biz, Young T and Bugsey
Obi Ebele and Uche Ebele a.k.a production duo Da Beatfreakz are back with another infectious track ‘Left Right’.
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 16:56
Obi Ebele and Uche Ebele a.k.a production duo Da Beatfreakz are back with another infectious track ‘Left Right’. The track follows the release of ‘Quavo’ – the afro-swing inspired summer track, and features C Biz and the Nottingham duo Young T & Bugsey – all of which have had an incredible year.
Da Beatfreakz have received international attention for their hip-hop productions and are set to release their EP later this year which is rumored to feature a host of noteworthy collaborations – something to look out for!
Check out ‘Left Right’ now: https://dabeatfreakz.lnk.to/Left-Right
Words: Zardine Collins
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
