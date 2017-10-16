Da Beatfreakz Drop Infectious New Single Featuring C Biz, Young T and Bugsey

Obi Ebele and Uche Ebele a.k.a production duo Da Beatfreakz are back with another infectious track ‘Left Right’. The track follows the release of ‘Quavo’ – the afro-swing inspired summer track, and features C Biz and the Nottingham duo Young T & Bugsey – all of which have had an incredible year.

Da Beatfreakz have received international attention for their hip-hop productions and are set to release their EP later this year which is rumored to feature a host of noteworthy collaborations – something to look out for!

Check out ‘Left Right’ now: https://dabeatfreakz.lnk.to/Left-Right

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan