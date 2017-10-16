The Wrap-Up

Da Beatfreakz Drop Infectious New Single Featuring C Biz, Young T and Bugsey

Obi Ebele and Uche Ebele a.k.a production duo Da Beatfreakz are back with another infectious track ‘Left Right’.

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 16:56

Obi Ebele and Uche Ebele a.k.a production duo Da Beatfreakz are back with another infectious track ‘Left Right’. The track follows the release of ‘Quavo’ – the afro-swing inspired summer track, and features C Biz and the Nottingham duo Young T & Bugsey – all of which have had an incredible year.

Da Beatfreakz have received international attention for their hip-hop productions and are set to release their EP later this year which is rumored to feature a host of noteworthy collaborations – something to look out for!

Check out ‘Left Right’ now: https://dabeatfreakz.lnk.to/Left-Right

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Confessions Of Proud Lazy People

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie Fights For This Love In The Stylish 'Heavy' Video

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken Tournament DX Is Getting These New Features And They Change Everything

Alma

From Idols to 'Chasing Highs', Here Are 12 Things You Need to Know About Alma

Women Are Using #MeToo To Highlight The Extent Of The Sexual Harassment Problem

Every Time Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Was Your Ultimate Fashion Icon

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Celebs Who Will Make You Feel Better About Being Lazy

Stefflon Don - Press Pic

From Co-Directing to Choreography, Stefflon Don Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hurtin' Me' Video

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Did Scott Disick Just Accidentally Confirm This Kardashian Family Pregnancy?

The 14 Huge Albums We're Still Waiting On In 2017

Camila Cabello Stans Demi Lovato's New Album As Much As We Do

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Is Forced To CHASE After Gareth Who Bails On His Tattoo During Toilet Break

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran ‘Hit By A Car In Cycling Accident’ As His Tour Is Potentially Put On Hold

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

Harry Styles Has Made An Unexpected Fashion Decision That Will Go Down In History

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

Taylor Swift Films New Music Video In Kentish Town Kebab Shop

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Da Beatfreakz Drop Infectious New Single Featuring C Biz, Young T and Bugsey

Music

Rukhsana Merrise Releases New Track Featuring Ghetts

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

JAYLIEN Releases Hazy Visuals For ‘Lucky Guy’

Music

J. Cole’s Dreamville Announce London Takeover

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

Kamille Drops Visuals For 'Body'

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

Youngs Teflon Is Back With New EP ‘South London Press’

Music

Krept and Konan Release First Set Of Visuals From Upcoming ‘7 Days and 7 Nights’

Music

Hannah V Releases New Visuals ‘We March On’

Music

Ebenezer Unveils Debut Release ‘Cliché’

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning