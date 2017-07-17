Da Beatfreakz Enlist Sneakbo, Afro B, MoeLogo And Sona For 'Like Quavo'

Da Beatfreakz have just dropped their latest release 'Like Quavo' with Sneakbo, Afro B, MoeLogo and Sona with some complimentary visuals. Drawing inspiration from the Migos rapper, the track itself embodies the production duo's signature experimental and blended sound.

Da Beatfreakz have worked with the likes of Giggs and Jeremih, and currently have new material in the pipeline with Sean Paul, Usher and many more! Definitely keep an eye out for their future material.

Watch the visuals for 'Like Quavo' below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan