Dan Caplen And Ray BLK Join Forces For 'Flat Champagne'
Dan Caplen and Ray BLK have teamed up for 'Flat Champagne' for some feel-good vibes!
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 16:30
Speaking on the track Dan says, "you move to the big city thinking that things are going to happen instantly, but it rarely turns out like that", Caplen circulates the track around trying to build a life in the city - with a helping hand from songstress Ray BLK of course.
'Flat Champagne' is Caplen's debut track on Rudimental's label, Major Toms.
Listen below:
Dan Caplen is due to have his headline show on September 6th at Birthdays (Dalston), click here to grab yourself a ticket!
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
