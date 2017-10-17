The Wrap-Up

D'Angelo Is Set To Perform One Off Concert In London With All Star Band

Grammy Award wining singer-songwriter D'Angelo will be returning to London for a one-off show, with his all star band including Jesse Johnson, Pino PalladinoIsaiah Sharkey and Karriem Riggins. They have previously worked with the likes of Prince, John MayerCommonPaul McCartney and many more.

Taking place at Eventim Apollo on 6th March next year, you do not want to miss out on this event!

The neo-soul icon's management announced earlier this year that his fourth album is in the works, so hopefully we are able to hear some new material very soon. 

Click here to grab yourself a ticket, which will be available from Friday 20th October.

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

