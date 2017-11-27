The Wrap-Up

Dappy Returns With 'Trill' New Freestyle

Dappy is back with explosive new freestyle 'Trill' completing a trilogy of freestyle-esque tracks...

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 22:22

Since his return, Dappy has been consistent in demonstrating his versatility as an artist, adopting a fresh new style, a brutally-honest approach and incorporating a mix of genres. 

'Trill' produced by B.O Beats, follows on from the critically-acclaimed 'Straight Facts' and stripped-back 'Spotlight' both of which have racked-up combined YouTube views of over 6 million, and is a perfect showcase of his lyrical talent and why he's not to be slept on! 

 

Dappy - Trill (Prod by B.O Beatz) [Official Video]

 

'Trill' is available to stream now

Online Edit: Zardine Collins 

More From The Wrap-Up

