Dappy Returns With 'Trill' New Freestyle
Dappy is back with explosive new freestyle 'Trill' completing a trilogy of freestyle-esque tracks...
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 22:22
Since his return, Dappy has been consistent in demonstrating his versatility as an artist, adopting a fresh new style, a brutally-honest approach and incorporating a mix of genres.
'Trill' produced by B.O Beats, follows on from the critically-acclaimed 'Straight Facts' and stripped-back 'Spotlight' both of which have racked-up combined YouTube views of over 6 million, and is a perfect showcase of his lyrical talent and why he's not to be slept on!
'Trill' is available to stream now.
Online Edit: Zardine Collins
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Dappy Returns With 'Trill' New Freestyle
Music
Rap Rundown
Music
Maxsta And P Money Drop New Track 'Keeping It Moving'
Music
N.E.R.D Announce Release Date For Long-Awaited Album
Music
SOCIO Drops New Track ‘The Truth’
Music
Introducing Zuri Marley And Her Incredible Debut Single ‘Beg For It’
Music
Big Shaq, Yxng Bane And MoStack Set To Perform At We Are FSTVL
Music
Ye Ali Unveils Smooth New Track ‘All The Time’
Music
Zernell Fontaine And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Tropicana’
Music
ThatsHymn Releases Dual Single ‘Further’ and ‘Closer’
Music
Zuma. And Axel Mansoor Join Forces On ‘Heaven’
Music