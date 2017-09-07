Dave Has A Hilarious 'Chicken Shop Date'
Amelia Dimoldenberg returned for another episode of 'Chicken Shop Date' where she takes celebrities on a date...
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 17:02
Amelia Dimoldenberg returned for another episode of 'Chicken Shop Date' where she takes celebrities on a date... in a chicken shop.
After date nights with Maya Jama & Kurupt FM, Amelia had date night in a posh chicken shop with UK artist Dave!
Amelia admits to Dave being the 'youngest love of her life' & the two enjoy a hilarious date involving piano playing and over 60 cards?!
Catch the web series below:
Words: Cassandra McDonald
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
Latest News
Liam Payne Opens Up About The Real Reason He And Cheryl Named Their Son Bear
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split
Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Confirms That She And Nathan Massey Are Dating Again
The Geordie Shore And Love Island Cast Are Set To Go Head-To-Head For This Collaboration
Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Is Heading To University And We Couldn't Be Prouder Of Her
The Two Major Events That The Kardashians Wish Were Never Shown On KUWTK
Lady Gaga Releases Full Trailer For Documentary, 'Five Foot Two'
Zayn Is Back With the Incredible 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video Featuring Sia
Will Smith Shares The First Picture Of The Aladdin Cast On Set
Charlotte Crosby Looks Unrecognisable After Incredible Hair Transformation
Kelly Clarkson Is Back With Two HUGE New Singles 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'
Fifth Harmony Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their VMAs Performance in an Incredible 360 Visual
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About What It's Really Like To Work With Stephen Bear
Megan McKenna Gets Candid About Beating Taylor Swift To Number One On iTunes
Kim Kardashian Is Now Rocking The Most Striking Shade Of Silver Blonde Hair
George Michael's New Single Is A Disco Dance Floor 'Fantasy'
Just Tattoo of Us Exclusive: NEW ARTIST ALERT! MEET JEN And Hear About The Weirdest Tattoo She’s Ever Inked (It Involves A Bum…)
People Aren't Happy With Gigi Hadid's Apology For 'Racist' Video
Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Also Has Thoughts On That “I’m A Weirdo” Jughead Speech
Liam Payne Just Sang A Classic One Direction Song And We’ve Never Been So Grateful
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Dave Has A Hilarious 'Chicken Shop Date'
Music
Miguel Drops New Song Shockandawe
Music
Devlin Collaborates With Risky Roadz
Music
AJ x Deno Are 'Coming For You'
Music
Rap Rundown
Music
Rap Rundown: Grime Takeover
Music
Stormzy Drops Cinematic Visuals For ‘Cigarettes and Cush’
Music
IAMDDB Shares New Single 'Shade'
Music
Quality Control And Migos Share 'Too Hotty'
Music
A$AP Rocky To Release New Album Before 2017 Is Over
Music
DDark Releases Brand New Video ‘Frontline’
Music