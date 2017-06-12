DB SoundSystem Release Fire New Track ‘Bomboleo’

The DB SoundSystem boys are back! Returning with their brand new single ‘Bombeleo’, the lads come back hard with their latest offering.

Directed by Mykool of LostVision, the visual sees the guys travelling from London to LA and ‘Bomboleo’ brings pure vibes and energy on their spin to the Brazilian Classic!

Alongside Deli Onefourz, Skits & Ash Catch we can also hear the likes of Louis Rei and Savage Dan who also drops some serious heat on the track. The track will no doubt be on playlists and airwaves, far and wide throughout the summer!

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan