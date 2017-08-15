D’Banj And The Fedz Join Forces For ‘Comment Ca Va’
Read more here!
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 09:56
After selling a stellar 5 million albums worldwide, afrobeats sensation D’Banj releases his brand new track, ‘Comment Ca Va’.
Joining forces with London up-and-comers The Fedz, ‘Comment Ca Va’ is an up-tempo and infectious afrobeats vibe perfect for the summer.
With more music planned for release in the months to come from both D’Banj and The Fedz expect to be hearing and seeing plenty more from both acts in the near future.
Words: Anil Rana
Latest News
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates
Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours
Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?
15 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL
Aston Merrygold Is Taking His Moves To Strictly Come Dancing
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding
Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Theme Is Revealed And Dylan Minnette Insists It Will Be ‘More Emotional’
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight
Taylor Swift Wins Groping Lawsuit Against Radio DJ
Olly Alexander Talks 'Growing Up Gay' And Overcoming Mental Health Issues
Dua Lipa Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 Single
Ginger Haired Emojis Have Become A Reality And It's About Time Too
New Splatoon 2 Summer Costumes Will Make You Feel Summery AF
Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”
Here's How You Can Play Battlefield 1 For Free Right Now
11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas To Get inked With This Summer
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments
Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Melisa Whiskey Unveils Brand New Single ‘Billin’’
Music
D’Banj And The Fedz Join Forces For ‘Comment Ca Va’
Music
The Brink: Tempa
Music
Aaron Martyn Debuts New Track ‘Slide Into My DMs’
Music
G4SHI Unveils Vibey New Single ’24 Hours’
Music
Tazer Returns With Brand New EP ‘Rave Slave’
Music
Introducing Naomi Wild And Her Amazing Debut Solo Single ‘Lessons’
Music
Becky Hill Releases Anthemic New Single ‘Unpredictable’
Music
Kelela Kick-Starts The Party In Latest Visual For New Single LMK
Music
Stefflon Don Follows-Up Debut Mixtape With Fire Collaboration
Music
Gucci Gives Us Breezy And Body Sushi In ‘Tone It Down’
Music
Fekky Drops Debut Album ‘El Clasico’
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments
TV Shows
New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE
Celebrity
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight
Celebrity
Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame
TV Shows
Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls
Celebrity
Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood
Celebrity
Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie
Celebrity
Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival
Music