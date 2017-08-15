D’Banj And The Fedz Join Forces For ‘Comment Ca Va’

After selling a stellar 5 million albums worldwide, afrobeats sensation D’Banj releases his brand new track, ‘Comment Ca Va’.

Joining forces with London up-and-comers The Fedz, ‘Comment Ca Va’ is an up-tempo and infectious afrobeats vibe perfect for the summer.

With more music planned for release in the months to come from both D’Banj and The Fedz expect to be hearing and seeing plenty more from both acts in the near future.

Words: Anil Rana