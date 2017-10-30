The Wrap-Up

DC Unveils Cold New Track ‘Under The Influence’

DC is ready to show how he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 13:12

Greenwich rapper DC has been bubbling over recent months with a string of solid tracks, now returning with his latest offering ‘Under The Influence’, DC is ready to show how he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Produced by Nastylgia and the accompanying visual shot by Dir.lx, ‘Under The Influence’ is pure fire, whether it be DC’s insane flow, to the simple and effortless production.

With more music set for release in the near future, along with a support slot on J Hus’ ‘Common Sense’ tour throughout November, DC continues to prove how he is one of Britain’s most exciting new artists, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him next.

DC - Under The Influence

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Charlotte Crosby Talks Celebrity Ghost Hunt: I’ll Be Openly Inviting The Ghosts To Enter Me

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Posts Heartfelt Tweet After 'Flicker' Goes Number 1 in the US

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn Admits To Being A Bully In Powerful Video

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Doesn't Think One Direction Could Work In The Future

Riverdale's KJ Apa Has A Stunt Double And It's Basically His Twin

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed: Origins Limited Edition Yeezys Competition Terms And Conditions

Towie

13 Terrifying Moments From TOWIE’s Halloween Episode

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt's Vomit-Filled Halloween Weekend Sounds Absolutely Hellish

Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Claims He Telepathically Knows What Cheryl Is Thinking

JK Rowling Has Finally Revealed The Inspiration Behind The Deathly Hallows Symbol

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

IYKZ Opens Up About B-NO

Music

Jaz Karis Releases Breathtaking Debut EP ‘Into The Wilderness’

Music

DC Unveils Cold New Track ‘Under The Influence’

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

If You Aren't Already Familiar With Saweetie, What Have You Been Doing?

Music

SZA Reveals Album In The Works With Mark Ronson And Tame Impala

Music

Yungen Drops New Banger ‘All Night’ Collaboration With Mr Eazi

Music

Ebenezer Drops His Latest Track 'Ask Around'

Music

WAJU Enlists Jared Evan And Nyne For Latest Banger ‘My Luv’

Music

MAAD And Tazer Join Forces For ‘Wonderland’ Remix

Music

MOBO Awards 2017: The Nominations

Music

Chris Brown Announces Details For Double Album 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Doesn't Think One Direction Could Work In The Future

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru