DC Unveils Cold New Track ‘Under The Influence’

Greenwich rapper DC has been bubbling over recent months with a string of solid tracks, now returning with his latest offering ‘Under The Influence’, DC is ready to show how he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Produced by Nastylgia and the accompanying visual shot by Dir.lx, ‘Under The Influence’ is pure fire, whether it be DC’s insane flow, to the simple and effortless production.

With more music set for release in the near future, along with a support slot on J Hus’ ‘Common Sense’ tour throughout November, DC continues to prove how he is one of Britain’s most exciting new artists, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him next.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan