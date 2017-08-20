DDark Releases Brand New Video ‘Frontline’
Check out the new visuals here!
Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 17:48
Unveiling his brand new video for his latest single ‘Frontline’, DDark is coming back hard with his latest offering…
His comeback single ‘Frontline’ grapples a fierce mix of catchy vocal hooks and an equally as poignant flow. Layered with bouncy trap beats and luscious synth bass lines, DDark proves this wait to all be rewarding and thing single is set to hit harder than his releases ever before.
Words: Anil Rana
