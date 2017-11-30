Disturbing London’s A2 Drops ‘BLUE’ EP
South London rapper A2 is back with his new EP ‘BLUE’ – Before Love Undoes Everything...
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 17:00
South London rapper A2 is back with his new EP ‘BLUE’ – Before Love Undoes Everything.
The Disturbing London – signed rapper has already received an excellent response since releasing his 2016 project ‘More Sleep II’ EP having been championed by the likes of Drake and names as one of 2017’s ‘one-to-watch’ by Red Bull Sound Select.
The 11-track EP features woozy RnB-inspired beats, as well as a collaboration with Atlanta’s 6lack – we anticipate that A2 is going to be the next big thing!
Listen to the ‘BLUE’ EP on all platforms here.
Online Edit: Zardine Collins
