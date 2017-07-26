Donae’O And Shola Ama Speak On Their FTSE Produced Collab,‘Work U Out’

The legends Shola Ama and Donae’O opened up about their collaboration with Birmingham-born producer FTSE on the hot summer track ‘Work U Out’. The collaboration on the UK Garage sounding track was a surprise for both of them. “I didn’t know Shola was going to be on it” says Donae’O, “so when I got the record back I called her straight away and was like you know this is gassed innit!”.

Speaking on the UK Garage scene that both artists have been heavily involved in for a number of years, Shola said “I don’t feel like garage has ever gone away but maybe hasn't had the newer material, like this track to bring it back. I do gigs pretty much every weekend and there’s another generation now of kids that are into garage.” ‘Work U Out’ is very reminiscent of those 90’s garage tunes that make you want to be cruising around on a summer’s day with it blasting through the speakers.

Despite not interacting directly on this track, it’s clear that both artists enjoy the process of creative collaboration. “I don’t particularly enjoy writing alone”, says Shola, “I think the more creative people you get together, the better the song is gonna be.” Donae’O echoes this sentiment, stating “The most important thing is chemistry. It’s about what’s important for the record. You might have a small bit but everyone remembers that bit. You have to look at the product and see what you can add to it.”

It’s apparent that both have a wealth of experience in the industry and are an invaluable source of advice for younger artists. “A lot of the younger lot are like ‘you’re the fairy godmother’”, laughs Shola, “but it’s not just about the industry, I tell them about my life experiences in general. But they’re way more on point than I was at 21-22.” Speaking of his friendship with Cadet, Donae’O says that giving advice is something that happens naturally, “he’ll call me up and ask me certain things, and I’m just giving my opinion. I didn’t set out to be a mentor.”

When their longevity in the industry is mentioned, both agree that what was an underground scene when they started out is currently more mainstream than ever. Shola may have played an instrumental part in the spot light that is currently being shone on UK artists by their American counterparts, as it was her that introduced her good friend Drake to the likes of Skepta and Giggs. “I was like; let me give you a little brief introduction to some of the artists I rate. I showed him ‘Talkin the Hardest’ and ’21 Seconds’, just like a brief history and he hit Giggs up not long after.”

When asked about his newly released mixtape ’Sixteen’, it’s clear that Donae’O truly enjoys the creative process. His face lights up as he explains how the project came together. “I just booked a few studios, and invited my friends down. Some people recorded, some didn’t, it was just a vibe.” It’s clearly a recipe for success as ‘Sixteen’ is packed with banger after banger. “I’m doing a concert in November”, Donae’O says. “And I’ll being coming out singing ‘Work U Out’”, interjects Shola. The two definitely have creative chemistry, so perhaps we’ll see further collaborations ahead of then!

Shola also has a solo project coming in September, marking the 20 year anniversary of her debut album ‘Much Love’. “I feel like I’m making music without anyone else being involved for the first time”. There’s no doubt it’s set to be an amazing piece of work, with Shola promising a tour with a live band soon after.

It’s obvious we’ll be hearing more from Donae’O and Shola Ama, so make sure you check out ‘Work U Out’.