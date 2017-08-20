Eazy-E's Widow Comes to Blows Over Ruthless Records Trademark

In an unfortunate turn of events, Eazy-E's widow and son are in a legal battle over the ownership of the name of the late rapper's label, which was founded in 1987.

Billboard reports that Compton Records, which is owned by Eazy-E's widow Tomica Woods-Wright, on Tuesday the 15th August, filed a trademark lawsuit against the rapper's son Eric Darnell Wright (aka Lil Eazy-E) and Arnold E. White (aka Bigg A).

The lawsuit claims that Lil Eazy-E's Stepmother, Tomica Woods-Wright owns the rights to the Ruthless Records name under the Compton Records umbrella. It's also claimed that Wright and White have been selling branded merch even after they had a trademark claim rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Woods-Wright and Compton Records describe the defendants’ actions as “malicious, fraudulent, deliberate, and/or willful.”

Words: Sophie O'Kelly