Ebenezer Drops His Latest Track 'Ask Around'

Following up from his previous single 'Cliché', Ebenezer shares his new track 'Ask Around'.

The musician has previously worked with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Craig David, Jeremih and many more. If you're looking for turn up music which is different to the usual commercial sound that we've become used to, you've come to the right place!

Taking on elements from R&B fused with Trap, definitely give 'Ask Around' a listen below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan