Fabian Secaon And 5ive Beats Reveal Visuals For ‘Wilderness’

UK singer Fabian Secon and producer 5ive Beatz share the visuals for 'Wilderness', taken from their independently released collaborative EP, 'Until We Meet Again'.

Their latest EP is a four-track project that documents the breakdown of a turbulent and troubled relationship.

Fabian describes 'Wilderness' “a dark alternative R&B track that describes the banished love lost between the couple. It paints the picture of destruction that has been created and emphasises the fact that there is no going back."

'Until We Meet Again' is available to download and stream now from all digital outlets here.

Hit play on the video below:

​Words: Kamilla Rose

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan