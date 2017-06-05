Frank Gamble Join Forces With Abra Cadabra For ‘J’Adore’
Having hidden away in the studio for much of winter, mysterious duo Frank Gamble return this spring with their brand new single ‘J’Adore’.
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 13:02
Featuring man of the moment Abra Cadabra, ‘J’Adore’ features some heavenly vocals courtesy of YADi and sleek production from Hoost and New Machine not to mention a slick and dreamy visual to accompany the track.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
