FTSE Shares 'Work U Out' With Shola Ama And Donae'O

FTSE drops his latest track with Shola Ama and D onae'O , taking on a nostalgic approach filled with a heavy Garage influence.

Donae'O commented on the tracking saying "I can't wait to perform this record; the energy is so uplifting it reminds me of raving back in the day at Garage Nation or Exposure", whilst Shola Ama also said "the minute I heard this track I knew I wanted to be involved, coming from the Garage era it seemed fitting to bring something like this back".

Released via Ministry of Sound, 'Work U Out' is looking to do well in the club scene!

Check it out below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan