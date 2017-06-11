The Wrap-Up

Geo Releases Brand New Track ‘Breathe Slow’

After receiving an abundance of online and radio support for previous track ‘You Should Know’, London native Geo, releases his brand new single ‘Breathe Slow’.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 12:04

An R&B and funk tinged throwback groove, the track sees the MNEK and Jorja Smith collaborator at his finest.

Set to be lifted from his forthcoming EP ‘The Colour of You’, due for release later this year expect to hear plenty more from this talented up-and-comer.

Breathe Slow by GEO

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

