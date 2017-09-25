Giggs And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Active’

Two of South London’s finest, Giggs and Sneakbo, have this weekend released the track and visuals for their ground-breaking collaboration ‘Active’.

It was previously announced that ‘Active’ – an unreleased track would be featured on the official soundtrack for FIFA 18, which is due to be released on Friday 29th, September. The visuals, directed by Toxic, feature both artists with the track set to feature on Sneakbo’s forthcoming album Brixton.

Check out ‘Active’ here:

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan