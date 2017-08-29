IAMDDB Shares New Single 'Shade'

Fusing raw and relatable lyricism with a Trap-inspired beat, 'Shade' is the latest offering from IAMDDB.

Channeling feel-good and uplifting vibes, the track itself showcases the musicians unique and versatile sound.

Hailing from Manchester, IAMDDB is definitely someone to keep an eye out for. Watch this space!

Watch the visuals below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan