ICYMI: Skrapz Reveals Visuals For 'High Spec' With Chip

Taken from the album 'Different Cloth', Skrapz is back with a brand new video for 'High Spec' featuring Chip, which is already a favourite amongst supporters.

The lavish setting brings the track to life, whilst also gearing up for further releases.

Watch 'High Spec' below:

If you haven't already, make sure you check out the album 'Different Cloth' which dropped last week.

Words: Sarah Malik