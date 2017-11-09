The Wrap-Up

ICYMI: Skrapz Reveals Visuals For 'High Spec' With Chip

Taken from the album 'Different Cloth', Skrapz is back with a brand new video for 'High Spec' featuring Chip, which is already a favourite amongst supporters.

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 13:24

In case you missed it...

The lavish setting brings the track to life, whilst also gearing up for further releases.

Watch 'High Spec' below:

Skrapz - High Spec ft Chip (Official Video)

If you haven't already, make sure you check out the album 'Different Cloth' which dropped last week.

Words: Sarah Malik

