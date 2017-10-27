The Wrap-Up

If You Aren't Already Familiar With Saweetie, What Have You Been Doing?

Serving nothing but waves....

Friday, October 27, 2017 - 18:26

I feel as though there's a huge whirl within the music scene filled with plenty of gems that have either been slept on or are slowly but surely surging their way up top. Saweetie comes under the latter, but I'm sure everyone will know about her soon enough.

'Icy Girl' sees the 24 year old spitting over Khia's renowned 'My Neck, My Back', putting her own spin on the sample and showcasing an innovative concept with her infectious flow. Her persona and attributes are evident through her charismatic lyricism and nonchalant attitude, delving between her lavish lifestyle as well as some of her aspiration and personal desires. 

Serving nothing but waves, I can tell that Saweetie has plenty more to offer so make sure you keep an eye out for her!

Check out her SoundCloud page by clicking here and watch 'Icy Girl' below:

SAWEETIE - ICY GRL

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Zardine Collins

 

