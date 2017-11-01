Introducing July 7 And His Rhythmic New Single ‘You’

As a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, July 7 boasts all the right ingredients to become one of the most exciting young British talents. Having already connected with some of Hip-Hop’s most notable stars, producing for the likes of Young Thug and Travis Scott, July 7 has his eyes set on a stardom of his own as he drops his latest single “Boy”

With only three previous releases to his name, the Manchester native has already racked up a cool 2 million streams on his self-produced singles & his latest release looks to only take those numbers even higher.

With an enormously dynamic instrumental, combining an array of Hip-Hop and Latin influences, we’re greeted by July’s strikingly charismatic vocal inviting us to “come and hang with the boy”. With each melody sounding catchier than the last, Boy feels almost like a 3 minute long chorus in the best way possible.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Zardine Collins