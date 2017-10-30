The Wrap-Up

IYKZ Opens Up About B-NO

IYKZ talks about his new release, his journey so far and what we can expect to see from him in the near future.

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 13:21

After revealing the video to his new track ‘B-NO’ here at The Wrap Up, Hackney native IYKZ talks about his new release, his journey so far and what we can expect to see from him in the near future.

IYKZ (FKA IKES) is no newcomer to the music industry. He's been making music since he was 14 years olds, has featured on SB.TV's Warm Up Sessions, met success on the other side of the Atlantic with single 'No Commercial', and has worked with Maleek Berry on hit ‘They Know’ (Wan Mo). IYKZ isn't one to shy-away from hard work,“It's been a journey of grind and hustle, and a lot of patience, feeling like things aren't progressing. But then I think on the other side of all these obstacles is something really great and I'm looking forward to that. B-NO is just an ode to the journey.”

In B-NO's memorable hook, IYKZ puts word out that he's been perfecting his craft for a while. With tracks like Kilo, ‘Clarity’ and ‘They Know’ (Wan Mo) getting support on the airwaves, IYKZ has been receiving more exposure lately, but that hasn't come from nowhere “I've been here a long time, I've been grinding and I've earned my stripes. And that is the sentiment behind the new single.”

Produced by reputable producers Prodlem and The Cratez, B-NO has already accrued more than 25.000 plays on Spotify. It's set to follow his previous successful singles and gain IYKZ the recognition he undoubtedly deserves.

IYKZ is proud to be part of the UK scene, “The UK is popping, you could go global from your bedroom in East London!” With people like Little Simz and Skepta breaking through those international barriers, the world isn't far outta reach.

With social media's influence and global appeal, it's part to play in this era of music and success is massive. Artists are constantly engaging with the people, grafting and sharing their work. As IYKZ says, “You never know who is listening, so you have to stay consistent and focused.” In tune with this belief, every Friday IYKZ puts out a new freestyle on Instagram and Twitter under the hashtag #OneMinuteMan, where he proves again and again that the grind don't stop.

IYKZ is ready to let us hear his new mixtape, to be named after the estate he grew up on – Kings Crescent, Queens Drive. “I'm taking it back to the essence, back to the beginning.” Dropping on November 16th, with a London headline show to follow shortly after, we can expect original bars and melodies alongside a couple of remixes of some UK bangers.

If you've got an IYKZ itch that needs scratching asap, make sure you check out B-NO below and catch him perform on November 23rd at The Courtyard.

IYKZ - B-NO [Music Video] @IYKZIYKZ

Latest News

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Charlotte Crosby Talks Celebrity Ghost Hunt: I’ll Be Openly Inviting The Ghosts To Enter Me

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Posts Heartfelt Tweet After 'Flicker' Goes Number 1 in the US

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn Admits To Being A Bully In Powerful Video

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Doesn't Think One Direction Could Work In The Future

Riverdale's KJ Apa Has A Stunt Double And It's Basically His Twin

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed: Origins Limited Edition Yeezys Competition Terms And Conditions

Towie

13 Terrifying Moments From TOWIE’s Halloween Episode

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt's Vomit-Filled Halloween Weekend Sounds Absolutely Hellish

Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Claims He Telepathically Knows What Cheryl Is Thinking

JK Rowling Has Finally Revealed The Inspiration Behind The Deathly Hallows Symbol

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

IYKZ Opens Up About B-NO

Music

Jaz Karis Releases Breathtaking Debut EP ‘Into The Wilderness’

Music

DC Unveils Cold New Track ‘Under The Influence’

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

If You Aren't Already Familiar With Saweetie, What Have You Been Doing?

Music

SZA Reveals Album In The Works With Mark Ronson And Tame Impala

Music

Yungen Drops New Banger ‘All Night’ Collaboration With Mr Eazi

Music

Ebenezer Drops His Latest Track 'Ask Around'

Music

WAJU Enlists Jared Evan And Nyne For Latest Banger ‘My Luv’

Music

MAAD And Tazer Join Forces For ‘Wonderland’ Remix

Music

MOBO Awards 2017: The Nominations

Music

Chris Brown Announces Details For Double Album 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Doesn't Think One Direction Could Work In The Future

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru