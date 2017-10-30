IYKZ Opens Up About B-NO

After revealing the video to his new track ‘B-NO’ here at The Wrap Up, Hackney native IYKZ talks about his new release, his journey so far and what we can expect to see from him in the near future.

IYKZ (FKA IKES) is no newcomer to the music industry. He's been making music since he was 14 years olds, has featured on SB.TV's Warm Up Sessions, met success on the other side of the Atlantic with single 'No Commercial', and has worked with Maleek Berry on hit ‘They Know’ (Wan Mo). IYKZ isn't one to shy-away from hard work,“It's been a journey of grind and hustle, and a lot of patience, feeling like things aren't progressing. But then I think on the other side of all these obstacles is something really great and I'm looking forward to that. B-NO is just an ode to the journey.”

In B-NO's memorable hook, IYKZ puts word out that he's been perfecting his craft for a while. With tracks like Kilo, ‘Clarity’ and ‘They Know’ (Wan Mo) getting support on the airwaves, IYKZ has been receiving more exposure lately, but that hasn't come from nowhere “I've been here a long time, I've been grinding and I've earned my stripes. And that is the sentiment behind the new single.”

Produced by reputable producers Prodlem and The Cratez, B-NO has already accrued more than 25.000 plays on Spotify. It's set to follow his previous successful singles and gain IYKZ the recognition he undoubtedly deserves.

IYKZ is proud to be part of the UK scene, “The UK is popping, you could go global from your bedroom in East London!” With people like Little Simz and Skepta breaking through those international barriers, the world isn't far outta reach.

With social media's influence and global appeal, it's part to play in this era of music and success is massive. Artists are constantly engaging with the people, grafting and sharing their work. As IYKZ says, “You never know who is listening, so you have to stay consistent and focused.” In tune with this belief, every Friday IYKZ puts out a new freestyle on Instagram and Twitter under the hashtag #OneMinuteMan, where he proves again and again that the grind don't stop.

IYKZ is ready to let us hear his new mixtape, to be named after the estate he grew up on – Kings Crescent, Queens Drive. “I'm taking it back to the essence, back to the beginning.” Dropping on November 16th, with a London headline show to follow shortly after, we can expect original bars and melodies alongside a couple of remixes of some UK bangers.

If you've got an IYKZ itch that needs scratching asap, make sure you check out B-NO below and catch him perform on November 23rd at The Courtyard.