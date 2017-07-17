J Appiah And Kojey Radical Team Up For 'Come Around'

Covering themes of love and loss, J Appiah and Kojey Radical join forces for the smooth and infectious 'Come Around'.

Opening with a verse from spoken word artist Koejy Radical, 'Come Around' is both contemplative and thoughtful in context and it's sound. With J Appiah entering around the one minute mark with his smooth, sultry vocals over some piano keys.

The mood for this one is strangely attributed to Brexit. Written by J Appiah the morning after Brexit, 'Come Around' is both political and contemplative - with a solemn mood that we can all relate to.

Take a listen below:

​Words: Kamilla Rose

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

