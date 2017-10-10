J Cole’s Dreamville Announce London Takeover

With the European stint of his ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ tour only around the corner, one of the hottest rappers on the planet, J Cole brings his Dreamville showcase to London…

Being home to artists such as Bas, Omen and Cozz, the show will be held at London’s XOYO on Wednesday 11th October and will feature performances from the label’s newest signings, rap prodigy J.I.D, future soul star Ari Lennox and Atlanta duo EarthGang.

Set to be the hot ticket of the week, the show is certainly one not to be missed! Tickets are available for purchase here.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan