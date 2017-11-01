J Hus Set to Headline Shockout Festival 2018

Months after announcing his debut headline tour, 22-year-old rapper J Hus lands his first ever festival headline at Shockout 2018.

Offering up hits from the critically acclaimed album ‘Common Sense’, expectations are set high for the Mercury prize nominees performance.

The indoor festival boasts a mix of genres from Dance to Afrobeat featuring the likes of My Nu Leng & Dread MC, Shy FX, Flava D and more.

Tickets for Shockout 2018 can be purchased here.

Words: Rhiann Kandola

Online Edit: Zardine Collins