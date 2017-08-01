J Hus Unveils Powerful New Visuals For ‘Spirit’

J Hus has blessed us with the powerful visuals for ‘Spirit’ shot in Jamestown, Ghana. This is the third visual from his Mercury Prize-nominated album ‘Common Sense’ which has dominated the scene this year, having hit number 6 in the Official UK Charts in its first week.

Since his breakthrough in 2015, Hus has gone from strength to strength with this album already being hailed as an instant Classic by the likes of Giggs and his European Tour on the brink of selling out. 2017 is set to be a momentous year for the 21-year old who continues to break down barriers and experiment with a blend of different sounds.

Check out ‘Spirit’ here:

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan