JAYLIEN Releases Hazy Visuals For ‘Lucky Guy’

Continuing his twisted tale of devotion and lust over sinister synth stabs, JAYLIEN returns with the visual for his latest release ‘Lucky Guy’.

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 10:57

Directed by Josh Sikkema, the visual brings a Fatal Attraction-esque story to life and provides a hazy visual with home movie style shots, sensual close-ups and some serious mood lighting.

After producing countless hits from of the industry’s elite, JAYLIEN has set his sights on the spotlight with his blossoming solo career, and with co-signs from the likes of Billboard, The FADER and NYLON, it’s only a matter of time before his talent and music is catapulted to the masses.

JAYLIEN - Lucky Guy (Official Video)

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

