Jaz Karis Releases Breathtaking Debut EP ‘Into The Wilderness’

British newcomer Jaz Karis is currently a name on everyone’s lips. Releasing her debut EP ‘Into The Wilderness’, the singer/songwriter show cases exactly why she is worthy of the attention she is currently being afforded…

With the EP’s lead single ‘Sugar Don’t Be Sweet’ currently making some serious waves online, the entire EP is a cohesive and masterfully created project. From Jaz’s flawless vocals to her impeccable lyricism and smooth production, ‘Into The Wilderness’ is an incredible debut, to say the least.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan