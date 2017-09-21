London’s very own Jelani Blackman is back with his follow up EP ‘5-8’ - exploring the next phase of his sound with a video for 'Follow'.

Jelani Blackman has an amazing and unique sound, drawing inspiration from a rich musical up bringing, “I grew up listening to jazz, rare groove and loads of RnB, Ella Fitzgerald and Lauryn Hill were always on in my house. But I was into rap and grime from early and that's what people around me listened to” he speaks.

Encapsulating London but also flowing effortlessly between other genres, for someone who had never heard his music he would say “I think it's where jazz, rap and RnB meet.” Jelani has been playing the saxophone since the age of 9 as well as messing about with other instruments when writing, which would explain the deeper levels of sound in his music.

He began singing before rapping and explains he’s “always loved singing even what my voice sounded like on helium. But rapping came along really soon after that, started doing trying both before I was 11.”

His first EP ‘1-4’ was progressive and deep, when asked what 2 words he would use to describe his next EP ‘5-8’, he said “Wild and Direct”, a change in direction from his first project, he explains the meaning behind the most recent single ’One More Time’ lifted from his new EP: “One More Time is about knowing you're gona spend a night with an ex for one more round before it's fully over.

Goodbye link ups are always a lot.” When speaking on his writing process he says “Usually I let the mood of the music I'm working on influence what I'm writing about and it will run like that. I love sketching out the feel then going over lines to make them better.”

As well as writing Jelani is also heavily involved in production and the direction it takes, “I work with some incredibly talented people to take my vision to a point where what comes out of it feels right.” With such a vast taste in music, we asked Jelani what he has been listening to recently, he says “Listening to SZA, and still banging Post Malone's album.

Also been digging back into the archives and listening to Joni Mitchell and The Streets.” and when asked if he could collaborate with anyone he speaks “Would love to collaborate with Post or Chance. One regret is that I'll never get to collaborate with Amy Winehouse.” ‘5-8’ by Jelani Blackman is out now.

Watch his video below and catch him live later this month at Corsica on the 26th.

Purchase / Stream here: https://jelaniblackman.lnk.to/58EPPR

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan