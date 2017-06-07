The Wrap-Up

Jelani Blackman Releases New Single ‘Not You’

Following the release of last year’s critically acclaimed ‘Submarine’, British musician Jelani Blackman returns with his brand new offering ‘Not You’.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 16:52

Featuring some moody, thumping production, Jelani’s haunting vocal breathe plenty of life into the record, delivering a track full of innovation. Lifted from his forthcoming EP ‘5-8’, the collection will follow his debut ‘1-4’ and is set for release later this year.

Not You by Jelani Blackman

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

