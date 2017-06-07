Jelani Blackman Releases New Single ‘Not You’

Following the release of last year’s critically acclaimed ‘Submarine’, British musician Jelani Blackman returns with his brand new offering ‘Not You’.

Featuring some moody, thumping production, Jelani’s haunting vocal breathe plenty of life into the record, delivering a track full of innovation. Lifted from his forthcoming EP ‘5-8’, the collection will follow his debut ‘1-4’ and is set for release later this year.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan