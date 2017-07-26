Jelani Blackman Releases New Track ‘One More Time’

Hot on the heels of the sublime ‘Not You’, London based Jelani Blackman returns with his new single ‘One More Time’.

The second single from his forthcoming ‘5-8’ EP due for release later this year, ‘One More Time’ is dreamy and ethereal, complimented by Blackman’s deep and soulful vocal throughout the entire track.

With two stellar releases in the bag from ‘5-8’, expect to hear plenty more tantalising tracks from this gifted young talent in the months to come.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan