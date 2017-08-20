Jessie J Shares New Track 'Real Deal'

It's been three years since Jessie J released her album 'Sweet Talker', however the soulful songstress is back with 'Real Deal'.

The hard-hitting nostalgic production will strike listeners instantly, laced with an infectious hook and the 29 year old's powerful vocals.

Stating that this is just a warm up for her upcoming album, make sure you keep your eyes peeled as I'm sure she has a lot in store!

Listen to 'Real Deal' below:

Words: Sarah Malik